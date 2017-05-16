ERATH – A Memorial Mass will be held for Ms. Marion Dronet Lassalle, age 84 at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 17,2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating the service.

Interment will follow at a later date.

A native of Erath and resident of New Iberia, Ms. Marion, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday May 14, 2017 at 10:18 PM. She was a loving wife to R.O. “Bobby” Lassalle for 51 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son R.O. “Boogie”Lassalle of Lafayette, son Byron Lassalle and wife Susan of New Iberia, daughter Patricia Leleux and husband Kerry of New Iberia, daughter Iris Sherman and husband Craig of New Iberia, son Phillip Lassalle and wife Linda of New Iberia; Grandchildren Amy Lassalle Derise, Ben Lassalle, Lynea Buteaux, Kyle Leleux, Emilie Wilkerson, Robert Sherman, Alex Lassalle, great-grandchildren Thomas and Emma Derise, Railey, Gabe, Beauen,and Kellen Buteaux, Ahna, Ty, Gracee, and Brock Wilkerson, Kaitlyn and Craig Sherman, Hogun, Rome, and Gavin Sherman and Rhett Lassalle.

She was preceded in death by her husband R.O. “Bobby” Lasssalle, her parents Eustis and Lillian Richard Dronet, one sister Mary Alice Lancon, brothers Leewood “T-Boy” Dronet and Allen Dronet.

David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., (337)369-6336 is handling the arrangements.

