March 31, 1949 ~ March 17, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Marion J. Sellers, 69, who died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his residence. Deacon William “Billy” Vincent will officiate the service.

He is survived by his sons, Scotty Sellers, and Shannon Sellers and his wife Sabrina; and three granddaughters, Katlyn Sellers, Zoe Sellers and Kinsley Sellers.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Annie Lou Romero Sellers; parents, Jessie Sellers and the former Anna Mae Landry; son, Bryan Sellers; and brothers, Raymond Sellers and Freddie Sellers.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service.

The Sellers’s family would like to say a special thanks to Lourdes Hospice and Acadian Homecare for their compassion and support during their father’s illness.

