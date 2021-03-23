June 29, 1938 ~ March 18, 2021

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Marjorie Touchet Richard, 82, who died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Abbeville General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Brian Richard, Travis Richard, Brian Landry, Jeremy Richard, Sammy Laporte and Louis Trahan.

Marjorie was a devoted mother and loving grandmother she was very family oriented and loved being with family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia R. Dartez, Darell Richard and his wife Mona, Nathan Richard, Belinda Landry and her husband Brian, and Brian Richard and his wife Tammy; fourteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Beverly Richard, Leanna Richard and Deanna Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Richard; parents, Murphy and Nola C. Touchet; son, Gregory J. Richard; son-in-law, Bradley Dartez; and sisters, Betty Trahan, Ella Decoux and Wanda Touchet.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 9:30 AM until time of services. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.