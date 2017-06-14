July 3, 1935 - June 11, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Saint Mary Magdalen Church in Abbeville honoring the life of Marlene Ardoin Wall, 81, who died Sunday, June 11, 2017 at her home in Abbeville. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Michael

Richard officiating the services.

Marlene was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. She was a member of the Sisters of Mount Carmel for 15 years, then was a teacher at J. H. Williams Middle School for 20 years.

She is survived by her three sisters, Mrs. Natalie Primeaux, Antonia Ardoin and Verna Lee Ardoin of Abbeville; two brothers, M. J. Ardoin, Jr. and his wife Linda of Freeport, TX, and Robert James Ardoin of Lantana, FL; sister- in-law, Joan Wall Carello of Warwick, RI; brother-in-law, Robert Wall of Jupiter, FL; sister-in-law, Maureen LaMountain of FL; sister-in-law, Judith Brousseau of Peru, IN; stepdaughter, Patricia Raymond of Kingston, NH; stepson, Christopher Wall of Key West, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Wall; parents, Murphy J. "Doc" Ardoin and the former Leona Caillouet Ardoin; brother-in-law, Dr. Walter J. Primeaux; and sister-in-law, Emilia Ardoin.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Mary Magdalen Church on Thursday, June 15, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.

A rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m.

The Ardoin family would like to thank the sitters, Christy Vaughn and Keisha Pontiff, for the love, care and compassion they administered to Mrs. Marlene. They would also like to thank Heart of Hospice for the care and support they provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mount Carmel Capital Campaign, 405 Park Avenue, Abbeville, LA 70510; or the Sisters of Mount Carmel, P. O. Box 1160, Lacombe, LA 70445-1160.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.