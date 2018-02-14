Marlon Dale Brown “Nino”

August 20, 1980 ~ February 7, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship Church honoring the life of Marlon Dale Brown, 37, who died Wednesday, February 7, 2018. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Bishop B.K. Stevens officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Landgon Harrison, Terrance Levine, Shannon Campbell, Otis Thibodeaux, Roderick Bessard, Ivan Ardoin, and Tyrone Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers will be Reginald Brown, Braxton Brown, Jose’ Brown, Larry Moore Jr, Travin Moore, Kendrick Harris, Floyd Harris III, Kenneth Moore Jr, Kerry Moore, Phillip Moore III, Timothy Moore, Hubert Bessard IV, Kinnie Henderson.

Marlon is survived by his lifelong companion, Travey Bessard of Abbeville; parents, Andre' Reginald Brown and Debra Ann Moore Brown of Abbeville; son, Marlon Dale Brown, Jr. of Abbeville; daughter, Ta'Myri Quinyon Brown of Abbeville; three brothers, Reginald Blake Brown, Braxton Andre' Brown and Jose' Jacolby Brown all of Abbeville; and a sister, Kiavana Oriental Brown of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Oudia and Hosea Brown; and maternal grandparents, Phillip Moore Sr. and Bessie C. Moore.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship Church, 405 Duroq St., Abbeville on Saturday, February 17, 2018 from 9:30 AM until time of service.

