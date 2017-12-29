December 11, 1946 ~ December 27, 2017

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Marshall James Hebert, 71, who died Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Anne Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda “Porkie” Hebert of Forked Island; one son, Marty Hebert and his wife, Angel of Forked Island; one daughter, Marchell and her husband, Marcus Abshire of Cow Island; one sister, Doloris and her husband, Lynn Langlinais of Texas City, TX; and four grandchildren, Bailey Hebert of Forked Island, Blair Hebert of Forked Island, Austin Abshire of Cow Island, and Jaida Abshire of Cow Island.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emery “Mim” Hebert and the former Inace Stelly; and two cousins, Phyllis Stelly Trahan and Karl Stelly.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, December 29, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 30, 2017 from 8:00 AM until services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Hebert family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.