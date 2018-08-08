Graveside services for Martin Chauvin, 70, will be held on Friday, August 10, at 11:00 AM, at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery, Abbeville, LA,.

Martin Chauvin passed away peacefully at the home he shared with his sister, Cynthia, in Lafayette, LA on August 7, 2018. Martin was born on May 4, 1948 in Port Arthur, TX. He served honorably in the Navy from 1966 until 1972 during the Vietnam War. He attended McNeese University in Lake Charles, LA, and obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting in 1974.

Martin lived the majority of his life in Houston and Dallas, Texas, working as a consultant in financial institutions until he retired at 62. He moved to Louisiana in May 2018 to be near family during his illness.

Martin was honored for his service in the Navy by Hospice of Acadiana in June, 2018. He received several certificates and special mementos during this very moving ceremony. This was a very special day for Martin. The family was moved beyond words with all that Hospice of Acadiana did to honor him for his service to our country.

Martin was predeceased by his parents, Eric and Imae Chauvin, and his 3 brothers, Bernie, Eric, and Danny.

He is survived by his three sisters, Cynthia Chauvin, Ellie (David) Showers, and Lynn (Richard) Gomer, his sister-in-law, Mazie, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Martin was provided extra special care, compassion, company, and attention by his niece, Miranda Romero, and nephew, Kevin Chauvin. His great niece, Ella Romero, brought him much joy during her visits, and his face lit up any time she was in his room.

The family would like to thank the wonderful care takers, Janie Meche, Gail Pratt, Shannon Touchet, Catherine Warfield, and Louise Stelly, for the compassion and loving care they provided to Martin during his illness. Enormous gratitude is also extended to the nurses, Jennifer Richardson and Tameka Peters, as well as the CNAs, doctors, and staff of Hospice of Acadiana. They provided exceptional care and attention to Martin and his family during his illness.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Martin's name to Hospice of Acadiana.

Martin was a kind and gentle soul, and he will be greatly missed by his sisters and family.

