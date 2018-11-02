February 23, 1936 ~ October 31, 2018

Abbeville — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 2, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Martin Noel, 82, who died Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

“Martin” is survived by his son, Marty Noel and his wife Kristina; three daughters, Jeanne Noel, Andree Noel Guidry and her husband Royce, and Monique Noel Laperouse and her husband Eddie; grandchildren, Shannon, Kristin, Cory, Jacob, Angelle, Brooke, Kyle, Brant and Skylar; six great grandchildren; and two brothers, J.F. Noel and Raymond Noel, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Palombo Noel; parents, Jacques Noel and the former Marie Colomb; and three sisters, Annette Dauterive; Leonie Colmer and Evelyn Harrison.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St., Abbeville, on Friday, November 2, 2018 from 9:30 AM until time of services. A rosary will be prayed at 10:30 AM.

Special thanks to Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Grace Hospice for the wonderful care given to dad in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Martin Noel’s memory to Vermilion Catholic High School, 425 Park Ave., Abbeville, LA 70510.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.