ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Marvin Green, 69, at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home, 1116 Greene Street, Abbeville, LA 70510 with Rev. John Allen, officiating.

He will await the resurrection in St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral Home at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.

A resident of Abbeville, LA he passed at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday November 26, 2019, at his residence.

Marvin was a graduate of James A. Herod High School Class of 1969, an employee of Winn Dixie for over twenty plus years, an avid of sports and reading the newspaper on a daily basis.

He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons: Marvin Green, Jr. and Tyrone Mitchell both of Abbeville, LA; one daughter, Marvette LaCour (Michael) of Lafayette, LA; one brother, Terry A. Bessard of Abbeville, LA, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Thelma Evans Green and two brothers, Phillip Green and Paul Green.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-893-2440), 1114 Greene Street, Abbeville, LA 70510.