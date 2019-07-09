Marvin V. Heath, Sr.

November 24, 1931 ~ July 7, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Marvin Van Heath, 87, who died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Bishop Ryan Nelson officiating the services.

He is survived by his four sons, Steve Detwiler of Michigan, Ellis Hargrave, Jr. and his wife, Claudine of Kaplan, Marvin Heath, Jr. and his wife, Barbara of Gueydan, and Henry Heath and his wife, Sherry of Kaplan; two daughters, Wanda and her husband, Patrick Duhon of Abbeville and Pamela and her husband, Wesley “Bozo” Bourque of Kaplan; two brothers, Verd Heath of St. George ,UT and Clyde Heath and his wife, Reva of Valligo, CA; 18 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Demette Heath; his parents, Ralph Heath and the former Cora May Durfee; 10 brothers and sisters; and three great grandchildren, Mark Gaspard, Jr., Stephen Andrew Michael Detwiler, and Ian Schael.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of services at 1:00 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Heath family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.