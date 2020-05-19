Mary “Dean” Broussard

September 12, 1936 ~ May 17, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Mary Dartez Broussard, 83, who died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Corey Broussard, Quinton Stelly, Eli Weathers, Donald Bolin Jr., Fay Perez III, and Shawn Nunez. Honorary pallbearer will be Blake Stelly.

Mary was a parishioner of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church for more than 60 years, where she served as a Eucharistic minister and sacristan. She was a faithful adorer at the Perpetual Adoration Chapel and was a religion teacher for many years.

Mary enjoyed taking vacations, especially at the beach, attending country concerts, spending time with family and playing Pokeno. She was an avid Saints fan and enjoyed going to Saints games for the last six years. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play sports and other activities.

Mary is survived by three daughters, Gweneth Broussard of Abbeville, Lisa Weathers and her husband, William of Baton Rouge, and Michelle Bolin and her husband, Donald of Del Valle, TX; two sisters, Gloria Bergeron and her husband, Norman of Abbeville, and Linda Gayle Owens and her husband, Wilfred Jr. of Lafayette; nine grandchildren, Corey Broussard, Geneva Nunez, Gabrielle Perez, Blake Stelly, Quinton Stelly, Fay Perez III, Ashley Bolin, Eli Weathers, and Donald Bolin Jr.; nine great grandchildren; and a daughter of the heart, Denise LeBlanc.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene J. Broussard; her parents, Treville Dartez and the former Louise Touchet; and a granddaughter, Jayla Bolin.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

