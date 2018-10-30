February 16, 1942 ~ October 28, 2018

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Mary Ann Abshire, 76, who died Sunday, October 28, 2018 at Residence. She will be laid to rest at LeMaire Cemetery with Reverend Keith Landry officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Edward Abshire, Jr.; two sons, Gerald Abshire and his wife, Angela of Abbeville and Ricky Abshire of Erath; two daughters, Karen and her husband, Louis Mathews of Cow Island and Rita and her husband, Randy Mathews of Forked Island; ten grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 11 brothers and sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordy LaSalle and the former Eunice Faulk; her daughter, Christine Marie Abshire; her two brothers, Joseph "Boy" LaSalle and Lurcy LaSalle; her two sisters, Dorothy Schexnider and Annie Joyce Dupont; and one grandson, Lance Mathews.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 9:00 AM until the procession departs to the church, with a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Abshire family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.