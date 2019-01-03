Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 5, 2019 in Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice for Mary Ann Richard, 78, who passed away on December 31, 2018.

Mrs. Richard, a resident of Youngsville , was the daughter of the late Willie Richard and the former Agnes DeBlanc.

She is survived by two sons, Richard Baudoin and Paul Baudoin and wife, Donna; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and one God son, Joseph Fontenot and wife, Brenda.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Patsy Doucet and sister, Renola Fontenot.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8:00 am until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Richard Baudoin, Paul Baudoin, Joseph Fontenot, Alfred Ray Doucet, II, Marcus Picard, Hunter Trahan and Michael Vercher.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ryan Trahan and Kenny Boersma.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Richard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.