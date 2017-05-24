August 25, 1959 ~ May 23, 2017

KAPLAN—Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 26, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Mary Elizabeth Conner Marceaux, 57, who passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Paul Bienvenu officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Clay Marceaux of Kaplan; two sons, Mitchell Marceaux and his wife, Heather of Sulphur and Matt Marceaux and his companion, Hana of Kaplan; one sister, Susan LeBlanc of Houston, TX; and three grandchildren, Tyler Moore, Brianna Marceaux, and MaKensie Marceaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Conner and the former Audrey Bourque.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, May 26, 2017 from 9:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Marceaux family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.