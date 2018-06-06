ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services, for Mary Fusilier Harris, 68, will be held at 11:00AM Friday June 8, 2018, at David’s Funeral Home Chapel in Abbeville, the Rev. Walter August Jr. will officiate. Visitation will begin at David’s Funeral Home at 9:00AM until time of service. Burial will immediately follow at Grave’s Cemetery in Abbeville.

Mrs. Harris died 1: 50PM, Saturday June 2, 2018 at her home in Abbeville. She was a loving and kind daughter ,sister, mother and grandmother. A native of Abbeville, she cooked for many years at Black’s Oyster Bar. Her favorite pastime was sharing the Word of the Lord.

She is survived by her daughter Amanda Harris; her mother Mary V. Fusilier; a granddaughter Ja’Ny’Reann Darby; three brothers Clarence Fusilier, Walter August Jr. and Cleveland Alexis; thirteen sisters, Marie Sampson, Geraldine Levine, Cynthia LeBlanc, Patricia Bernard, Veronica Williams, Rosabelle Gilbert, Velma Robertson, Clara Alexis, Hazel Alexis, Hester Smith, Theresa Benoit, and Sarah Simon; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harris Jr.; her father Oswald Alexis; grandmother, Rena Alexis; a brother Oswald Alexis Jr.; two sisters Marie Lively and Martha Joshua.

Serving as pall bearers will be Clarence Fusilier, Justin Bernard, Dwayne Shilow, Shane August, Jeremy August, Sedrick August.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tre’Anthony August, Patrick August, Kolin Williams, Randy LeBlanc, and Walter August, III.

