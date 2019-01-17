May 24, 1950 ~ January 16, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 18, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Mary Ida Touchet, 68, who died Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Palthasar Arrockia Doss officiating the services.

She was a loving mother and grandmother that loved to talk, who never met a stranger. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles and playing bingo. French music was one of her greatest passions.

She is survived by her two sons, Joseph Touchet, Jr. and his wife, Gloria of Kaplan and Leon “Shorty” Touchet of Port Allen; four daughters, Brenda Sue Touchet of Nunez, Debby May Touchet Falgout and her husband, James Daniel Falgout of Kaplan, Alice Jan Touchet of Kaplan, and Sherry Lynn Touchet Heath and her husband, Henry Joseph Heath of Kaplan; 20 grandchildren, Ashley Marie Touchet Abshire and her husband, Kevin Abshire of Kaplan, Karla Gastelum of Kaplan, Amber Gail Touchet and her wife, Maloria Daigle Touchet of Forked Island, Destiny Paige Touchet of Kaplan, Jose Julien Touchet of Kaplan, Magon Elise Touchet of Kaplan, Blake Jude Touchet and his wife, Tiffany Meaux Touchet of Maurice, Dustin James Langlinais and his wife, Emily Cormier Langlinais of Nunez, Danielle Nichole Falgout of Rayne, James Daniel Falgout II of Kaplan, Jamie Rae Falgout of Kaplan, Jeighla Ra-Lyn Falgout of Forked Island, Linda Rose Falgout of Forked Island, Landon James Falgout of Forked Island, Kaleb Christopher Alleman of Lake Charles, Steven James Copeland of Mont Belvieu, TX, Hyde Joseph Viator of Mermentau, Gabriella Lynn Heath Bergeron and her husband, Charles Bergeron of Kaplan, Benjamin Joseph Heath of Kaplan, and Julia Renee Heath of Kaplan; 10 great grandchildren, Makayla Michelle Abshire of Kaplan, Jose Luis Gastelum of Kaplan, Karlos Paul Gastelum of Kaplan, Aleysha Analy Gastelum of Kaplan, Paislee Michelle Touchet of Maurice, Kobe Edwin Edwards of Kaplan, Kawhi Eddie Edwards of Kaplan, Cohen James Langlinais of Nunez, Luke Joseph Bergeron of Kaplan, and Wyatt James Glass of Rayne; five sisters, Betty Ann Guidry of Forked Island, Jessica Marie Guidry of Kaplan, Maklyn Faye Guidry of Esterwood, Patricia Ann Guidry Vincent of Gueydan, and Rebecca Ann Guidry Touchet of Gueydan; three brothers, Wilfred Guidry of Kaplan, John Guidry, Sr. of Kaplan, and Paul James Guidry of Kaplan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Huey Touchet; her parents, Wilfred “Boy Boy” Guidry and the former Isabell Augustine Henry; and her four sisters, Sherry Baudoin, Margret Guidry Touchet, Carol Guidry Harrington, and Alvilla Guidry Henry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM; Friday, January 18, 2019 from 8:00 AM until services at 1:00 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Touchet family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.