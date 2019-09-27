ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Jane Broussard,79, will be at 11:00AM Monday September 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Monday September 30, 2019 from 9:00AM until time of service with recitation of the rosary at 9:30PM.

Jane passed away Friday September 27, 2019 at Abbeville General Hospital. She was a devout member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where she led the rosary at the 4:00PM Saturday Mass. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Altar Society. She led a proud life of simplicity and hard work as a farmer’s wife. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son Mark Broussard, two sisters Gloria R. Sonnier and Lois Marie Richard, two granddaughters Courtney Broussard and Malani Hoffpauir and husband Drake , a great grandson Dylan Broussard and a devoted friend Alice LeBlanc.

Jane is preceded in death by her husband Howard Broussard, her sons John David Broussard and Luke Joseph Broussard and her parents Ceva and Eva Richard.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Jane’s caregivers, Melanie and her daughter Harlie, Chasity, and Mazie.

