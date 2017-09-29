September 23, 1933 ~ September 29, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at an 11:00 AM on Monday, October 2, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Mary Jane Richard Neveaux, 84, who died Friday, September 29, 2017 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with ­­­­­­Rev. Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be John Fisher, Keith Sellers, Jed Reaux, Chris Fisher, Hayden Neveaux and Seth Rosso. Honorary pallbearers include D.J. Meche, Easton Reaux and Owens Fisher.

Mary Jane is survived by her daughters, Brenda Fisher and her husband John, and Tina Sellers and her husband Keith; son, Bobby Neveaux; four grandchildren, Hayden Neveaux, Chris Fisher, Katie Reaux and Natalee Rosso; four great-grandchildren, D.J. Meche, Easton Reaux, Owens Fisher and Colton Fisher; and sisters, Laura Romero and Beverly Levy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curley Neveaux; parents, Hypolite and Editha Richard; sisters, Dorothy Neveaux and Maudry Richard; and brothers, Ivan Richard, Curley Richard and Emery Richard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, October 1, 2017 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, October 2, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 a.m. when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to N.S.I. Hospice, 1025 Camellia Blvd. #201, Lafayette, LA 70508.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Neveaux family to N.S.I. Hospice, nurses Joy Shullaw and Lacy Carrigee; and caretaker Denise Curry. Also to the families and friends who visited often and brought smiles to her face.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.