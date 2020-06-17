ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Jo Moss Nunez, 79 will be held at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00PM.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home in Abbeville at 9:00AM on that same day until the time of services with a recitation of the Rosary at 11:30AM.

A native of New Iberia, LA and resident of Abbeville, LA, Mary passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her residence after a lengthy illness. She was retired as a banking professional and enjoyed her later years as a homemaker with a love for dancing, card playing and various other rosary and social groups.

She is survived by her daughters, Vanessa Nunez of Abbeville, Angela Gallagher of Morgan City, and Jodi Hulin (husband Paul) of Maurice; her grandchildren Kelly Jordan (husband Jameson), Megan Boden (husband Bradley), Madison Baugher, Joshua Ditch (wife Jayde), Jacques Hulin; her great-grandchildren Kameron Jordan, Jack Ditch and Joah Ditch; her brother J.W. Moss (wife Christie), her sisters Barbara Ronsonet, Virginia Harvey, Betty Cornet and Ellen West (husband Michael).

She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel James Nunez, and parents Jonathan W. Moss and Rosa DeRouen.

