ABBEVILLE – Memorial services for Mary Lena Viltz will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Friday, September 8, 2017 in the chapel of Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street – Abbeville, LA. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Port Arthur, Texas.

Mary L. Viltz (90), who was a life-long resident of Port Arthur, Texas and a native of Abbeville, LA, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2017 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Maurice, LA.

She leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Beatrice Boudreaux of Abbeville, LA; one brother, Edward Green and numerous family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Viltz, her parents, Honore and Mary Hilda Guidry; three sisters, Della Green, Marie Hilda Guidry, and Joyce Gilbert Richard; four brothers, Clarence Green, Austin Green, Lodgie Gilbert and Felix Gilbert, Jr.; two step children, Wallace Viltz, Jr. and Haywood Viltz.

The Family of Mary Lena Viltz would like to thank the staff of Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Hospice of Acadiana for all that they did for our loved one.

