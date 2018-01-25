January 13, 1939 ~ January 24, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, January 26, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Mary Lou Thibeaux, 79, who died Wednesday, January 24, 2018. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Emmanuel Fernandez officiating the services.

She is survived by her three daughters, Tammy Derouen (Chris Dodge), Pamela Perry, and Cynthia Landry; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria T. Corrales (John), and Ruby Bordelon (Gordon); step-sisters, Marie Guillot and Charlotte Guillot; step-children, Patrice Bias (David); and special friend and caregiver, Denise LeBlanc.

She was preceded in death by a very special companion for 45 years, Alfred Charles LeBlanc; father, Jean (John) Thibeaux; mother, Nolia Guidry Thibeaux; step-mother, Bernice Thibeaux; son, Raymond James “Ray” Derouen; brothers, Dewey and Adam Thibeaux; and sons-in-law, Noah Perry and Gentry Landry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, January 26, 2018 from 10:00 AM until time of services.

