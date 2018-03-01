Mary Mae Peters Campbell was born July 29,1935 and was received into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on February 21, 2018. She was born and raised in Abbeville, Louisiana to Norris and Emelda Peters and was one of nine children.

She was preceded in death by her parents Norris and Emelda Peters, her brothers Norris Peters, Jr. and Bervick James Peters, and her sisters Margaret “Josephine” Campbell and Carmelita Peters.

She leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy seven children: Angelia Campbell, Lloyd Campbell, Jr., Tandra Bradford, Karen Campbell, Kenneth Campbell, Michael Campbell and Carla Haskins. She is also survived by her siblings: Audrey Saddler, Hamilton Peters and Ledia Chandler. Nineteen grandchildren: Keyla Simmons, Kayla Williams, Demarcus Bircher, J’Cory Bircher, Johnny Childs, Shonn Campbell, Derrick Bundage, Erick Bundage, Chevonda Campbell, Shana Campbell, Ethan Campbell, Quincy Campbell, Payton Campbell, Devinn Campbell, Austen Campbell, Ashley Gaines, Nacia Haskins, Julian Haskins and Quincy Haskins. Eight great-grandchildren: Jamar Bundage, Arianna Campbell, Cassidy Mensah, Avante Williams, Elijah Gaines, Kourtney M. A. Campbell, Adam Campbell, and L’eau Campbell. Sons-in-law Herbert Bradford and Ed Haskins. Daughters in law, Kimberly Campbell, Monica Campbell, and Arvis Campbell; in addition to a host of extended family and devoted lifelong friends.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 3 at 12 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA.

The Internment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Repass immediately following at St. Theresa Church Hall.