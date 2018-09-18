A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Mrs. Mary Margaret Foreman Clark, 84, who passed away on September 17, 2018 at 12:55PM at her daughter's residence surrounded by her loving family.

Fr. Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral service with musical accompaniment by Tammy Maturin. Reading from scripture will be Melana Power and Ashley Clark. Giftbearers will be Hali Reaux, Kaitlyn Ryder and Ann-Marie Lange.

Burial will take place in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum.

Mrs. Mary, a former lifelong resident of Maurice, recently residing in Henry, was the daughter of the late Minos Foreman and the former Edia Abshire. She was the co-owner and operator of Dewey Clarks Grocery for 13 years working alongside her beloved husband Dewey. Ms. Mary enjoyed her weekly card game, playing Bingo and trips to the casino. Her great loves in life were dancing and caring for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Ray Clark and wife Julia of Abbeville, Ricky Clark and wife Phyllis of Maurice, Jacqueline Lange and husband Kerry of Henry, Tammie Domingue and husband Tommy of Erath; grandchildren, Chad and Dana Clark of Maurice, Tim Clark of Cankton, Aaron Clark of Maurice, Ashley and Amber Clark of Maurice, Casey Lange of Abbeville, Ty Lange of Henry, Canen Ryder of Maurice, Jacob Domingue of Maurice, Hali Reaux of Erath; 20 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; brothers, Clifford Foreman and wife Bonnie of Judice; "T-Black" Foreman and wife "Meon" of Maurice, Elwood Foreman and wife Cindy of Abbeville; daughter-in-law, Debbie Clark of Maurice; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Clark; parents, Minos and Edia Foreman; son, Sherman Clark; and 3 brothers, Eldes "Popeye" Foreman, Shelton Foreman and Leewood Foreman.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM. A Rosary will be recited by Deacon Tim Marcantel at 7:00PM on Tuesday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Wednesday from 8:00AM until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Chad Clark, Casey Lange, Ty Lange, Canen Ryder, Jacob Domingue and Tim Clark. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ricky and Ray Clark, Aaron Clark and Derrick Clark, Kerry Lange and Tommy Domingue.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice Care for their wonderful care and the family and friends of Mrs. Clark for all of their help, love, and support.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Clark family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.