ABBEVILLE – Mary Mouton Thompson entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 12, 2020 as a resident of Vermilion Health Care Center. Her transition was peaceful in that she was blessed to have her nieces Brenda M. Jordan and Jacquelyn Tyler at her side.

Mary “Tut-Say” Thompson (93), as she was affectionately called, was a long-time resident of Lafayette. However, because of health reasons Vermilion Health Care Center has been her home for the last seven years.

She is survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Vermilion Health Care Center for the many years of dedicated service and love that has been shown toward their loved one.

The family would also like to express their gratitude to Hospice Compassus for their love and support as well.

An appropriate memorial for Mary “Tut-Say” Thompson and Interment will be held in Houston, Texas at a later date.

