May 24, 1933 ~ December 19, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Mary Romero Bertrand, 85, who died Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Abbeville General Hospital.

She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Ben Bertrand, Jeremy Bertrand, Brooks Bertrand, Barrett Bertrand, Philip Michael Bertrand and Tony Romero.

Mary’s greatest joy in life was her family. She loved bringing everyone together for a good meal and a relaxing visit. She welcomed everyone into her home and at her table and everyone became a friend. She devoted her life to being a mother to her three sons and that love showed to everyone that knew her.

Mary is survived by her husband of 65 years, Joseph “CJ’ Bertrand; sons, Philip Bertrand and wife Gwen, David Bertrand and wife Susie and Robert Bertrand and wife Fran; eleven grandchildren, Kristin Mason and husband Mitch, Katie Bertrand and fiance’ Grant Hudspeth, Brooks Bertrand and wife Darian, Barrett Bertrand, Jeremy Bertrand and wife Morgan, Emily Zaunbrecher and husband Gus, Annie Bertrand, Kacky Bertrand, Matty Bertrand, Ben Bertrand and Philip Bertrand; and great grandchildren, Colton Mason, Miller Mason, Knox Mason, Andi Bertrand, Kennedy Bertrand, Damon Bertrand and Josephine Zaunbrecher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Whitney Romero and the former Etta Broussard; and two brothers, Whitney Romero, Jr. and Carroll Romero.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, December 21, 2018 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 22, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession departs for the church.

