October 22, 1933 ~ December 13, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 18, 2017 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Mission Chapel honoring the life of Mary Ruth Francis Martin, 84, who died Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery.

She is survived by her five sons, Tony Louis Martin and his wife, Shibon of Galveston, TX, Zachary John Martin and his wife, Sherrie of Mississippi, Reginald James Martin and his wife, Marian of Houston, TX, Abrom Lucas Martin and his wife, Prinathy of California, and Kerry Brent Martin and his girlfriend, Norma of Galveston, TX; two daughters, Tanya and her husband, Marcell Broussard of Kaplan and Felicia Gains of Kaplan; one sister, Audrey Mae Francis Johnson of League City, TX; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Martin; her parents, Noah Francis and the former Edith Hebert; six brothers, Lloyd, Noah Jr., Wallace, Alex, John, and Audley Francis; three sisters, Nora Williams, Edith Williams, and Mary Harmon; and two sons, Christopher Martin and Gabriel Martin.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Mission Chapel, 901 N. Frederick Avenue, on Monday, December 18, 2017 from 8:00 AM until services with a rosary being prayed at 9:30 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Martin family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.