ABBEVILLE — Funeral Services for Ms. Mary Vernis Plowden, 88, will be held at Harvest Time Church on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00AM with Pastor Walter August officiating. Interment will follow at Grave’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church on Monday, September 2, 2019 beginning at 6:00PM until 8:00PM.

Ms. Mary Vernis Plowden was a lifelong resident of Abbeville Louisiana she was born to the late Horace Fusilier and Rene Allen Alexis on January 29, 1931. At a very young age, she was baptized in our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, Louisiana.

Ms. Mary Vernis Plowden moved to Abbeville, La. where she worked at Abbeville General Hospital in housekeeping. She took care of the late Mrs. Melinda Campbell in her latter years.

Mrs. Melinda Campbell was the person God used to get Mary Vernis into a serious relationship with a Jesus Christ. Around 1971, Mrs. Mary Vernis Plowden joined Mt. Triumph Missionary Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of Pastor A. J. Mays. She and her children were baptized by immersion later that same year.

Mrs. Mary Vernis Plowden served in many capacities within the church for almost 50 years. She served on the usher board until her health in recent months wouldn’t allow her to. At her death, she was still the usher board Vice President. She served as a mission member, deaconess, Sunday school department, vacation Bible school. She faithfully attended the South District Missionary Association, and the Usher’s Annual Workshop Missionary Association. She volunteered wherever there was a need within the church or the community.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories seven children; Clarence Fusilier (Brenda) of Erath, LA.; Mary Sampson (Arthur) of Port Arthur, TX; Pastor Walter August Jr. (Ruby) of Missouri City, TX; Cynthia Leblanc (Randy) of Abbeville, LA; Patricia Bernard (Ronald) of Abbeville, LA; Barbara LeBlanc (Michael) of Abbeville, LA; Veronica Williams (Allen) of Maurice, LA; finally, 23 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren four brothers; Cleveland Alexis, Horace Fusilier, Preston Fusilier, and Malcolm Fusilier, ten sisters; Velma Robertson, Rosabelle Gilbert, Hazel Alexis, Sarah Simon, Theresa Benoit, Hester Smith, Clara Alexis, and Cookie Fusilier.

She also leaves behind some very special friends; Delores Adams of Abbeville, LA; Mr. Joseph Neezey of Delcambre, LA; Jenny Dawson of Abbeville, LA; Patricia Plowden of Abbeville, LA; Bobby Broussard of Abbeville, LA; Theresa Holmes of Abbeville, LA; and Lola Wilson of Fresno, TX.

Mrs. Mary Vernis Plowden was preceded in death by her parents Horace Fusilier and Rene Allen Alexis, four brothers; Oswald Alexis Jr., Amos Alexis, Michael Fusilier, Randy Fusilier, two sisters; Martha Rivers and Marie Lively, two daughters; Mary Harris and Geraldine August, one grandson; D’Zhon Shiloh.

