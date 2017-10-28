How do you know what your life will be tomorrow? Your life is like the morning fog—it’s here a little while, then it’s gone.

James 4:14

Matthew Reed Pere` passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Matthew was born July 20, 1984 in Abbeville, LA to Marcus Daniel “Slick” Pere` and Nancy Gaspard Pere`.

Matthew was a very talented individual and an accomplished musician. He wrote and composed several pieces of music. He loved working with his hands and had several pieces of his jewelry and art were displayed and sold in the French Quarter in New Orleans.

Matthew was a 2002 graduate of Episcopal School of Acadiana and a 2006 graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. He also attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he received his Master Degree in Music.

Matthew leaves forever footprints on the hearts of his mother Nancy Gaspard LeBlanc and stepfather Carroll “Bubba” LeBlanc; sister Marci Danielle Pere` and paternal grandmother Eve Hardy Vaughn.

Matthew Pere’ was preceded in death by his father Marcus Daniel “Slick” Pere`; maternal grandparents Raymon and Lou Vella Bouillion Gaspard and paternal grandfather Luke Ray Pere`.

