May 12, 1929 ~ March 16, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Maud Ray Nunez Ditch, 87 years, who died Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Eastridge Nursing Center. She will be laid to rest at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Forked Island with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Romero and her husband Joseph of Abbeville, Stephanie Ditch Abshire of Abbeville, Roland Ditch and his wife Sophia of Abbeville, and Chris Ditch of Abbeville; fourteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Ditch; parents, Clodis Nunez and the former Lucy Porter; daughter, Diana Ditch McNabb; son, John Derwin Ditch; grandson, Todd McMabb; and brother, Leverson Nunez.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, March 17, 2017 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 8:30 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.