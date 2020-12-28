March 25, 1939 ~ December 25, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Maudry Dronet Primeaux, 81, who died Friday, December 25, 2020 at her residence in Abbeville. Deacon Byron Soley will officiate the services.

Maudry is survived by her husband of 63 years, Elwood “Sam” Primeaux of Abbeville; son Kim Primeaux and wife Melissa of Abbeville; sister, Mary Ann Guidry and husband Larry of Nacogdoches, TX; four grandchildren, Tiffany Powell and husband William, Brook Primeaux, Taylor Primeaux, and Brittney Primeaux; and five great grandchildren, Cole Durke, Cameron Durke, Cullen Durke, Ayden Powell, and Caleb Powell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ednor Dronet and the former Edith Arabie.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

