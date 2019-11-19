ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Maurice Meaux Sr., 86. Will be held Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM in David Funeral Home with Deacon Bill Vincent of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday November 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM. And will continue Wednesday from 8:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery.

Maurice was a native and lifelong resident of Abbeville , he love hunting, fishing and the outdoors; he was also a volunteer fire fighter for 10 years and a Veteran of the US Army. He passed away Sunday November 17, 2019 at his residents surrounded by his loving family.

Survivors include his four children Ronald Meaux, Maurice Meaux Jr., and Carolyn Meaux all of Abbeville, and Sandra and her husband Charles Bourque of Kaplan; one brother Oris Connors. He is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren,

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Beaudeaux Meaux; two daughters Louanna Meaux and Debra Meaux; his parents Otis and Roberta Saltzman Meaux; sisters Dorothy Landry and Anna Mae LeBlanc; and his brother Percy Meaux Sr.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jareth Meaux, Brett Hebert, Tyler Benoit, Dane Bertrand, Blade Thomas, and Kane Meaux. Honarary pallbearers will be Spencer Marceaux, Drake Garner, Gage Meaux, Philippe Bourque, Kelby Meaux, and Matthew Fontenot.

Condolences may be sent to the Meaux family at www.davidfuneralhome.come

David Funeral Home , 2600 Charity Street, Abbeville, Louisiana, 337-893-3777