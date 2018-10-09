Mavis L. Vincent

September 13, 1924 ~ October 8, 2018

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Mavis Vincent, 94, who died Monday, October 8, 2018 at Maison duMonde Living Center. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Father Roland Vaughn officiating the services.

She is survived by her two daughters, Susan V. Richard of Kaplan and Margaret V. and her husband, Johnny Broussard of Kaplan; her two sisters, Imay Boullion and Margery Klein; one brother, Curvis LeMaire; seven grandchildren, Bernie David and his wife, Kim of Meaux, Shane Broussard and his wife, Shauna of Kaplan, Anthony Broussard of Maurice, Cory Broussard and his wife, Angela of Kaplan, Kyle Broussard of Kaplan, Leah Richard of Kaplan, and Andrew Richard and his wife, Amanda of Maurice; 13 great grandchildren, Colby Broussard and his wife, Caroline of Abbeville, Brett Broussard of Kaplan, Regan David of Birmingham, AL, Bailey David of Meaux, Peyton, Gavin, Reed, Alex and Lexi Broussard all of Kaplan, Issac Sellers and Grant Richard of Maurice, Selena and Issac Richard of Kaplan; and one great-great granddaughter, Chloe Broussard of Abbeville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Vincent, Jr.; her parents, Otto LeMaire and the former Eunice Vaughn; her brother, Harris LeMaire; and her son-in-law, Tommy Richard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.