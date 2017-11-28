March 28, 1940 ~ November 23, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Maxie Lee Schexnider, 77, who died Thursday, November 23, 2017 at Basile Care Center.

He will be laid to rest at Holy Rosary Cemetery with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating the services.

Maxie is survived by his daughter, Tanya Schexnider and her husband Christopher Bouillion; brothers, Kenneth Schexnider, Patrick Schexnider, Anthony Schexnider, and Terry Schexnider; sisters, Fayette Foreman and Linda Schexnider; grandchildren, Bryce Bouillion and Justyn Bouillion and his wife Elzina; and a great grandchild, Katherine Bouillion.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Brown Schexnider; parents, Clivanes Schexnider and the former Velma LeBlanc; daughter, Stevlana Schexnider; brothers, Keith Schexnider and Gerald Schexnider; sisters, Loretta Cormier and Verna Schexnider.

