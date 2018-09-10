KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of May Rose Abshire, 85, who died Monday, September 10, 2018 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas DuPre’ officiating the services.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John O. Abshire of Cow Island; four sons, Carl D. Abshire and his wife, Carlos of Forked Island, Patrick Abshire of Cow Island, Roderick Abshire of Kaplan, and Arnold Abshire of Cow Island; two daughters, Cynthia A. Trahan of Cow Island and Lisa A. and her husband, Raywood (T-Neg) Stelly of Forked Island; three sisters, Margie Fontenot of Lafayette, Joyce Istre of Kaplan, and Jane Landry of Abbeville; one brother, Dallas Fontenot of Kaplan; 14 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clemence Fontenot and the former Agnes Hebert; three brothers, Clemence Fontenot, Jr., Mervis Fontenot, and Robert Fontenot; three grandchildren, Lerin Abshire, April Abshire, and Jennifer Abshire; and three great grandchildren, Rose Rudd, Ariela Rudd, and baby Trahan.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276].