A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Leroy, honoring the life of Melanie Ann Broussard Struthers, 60, who died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at The University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.

She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, with Reverend Michael Champagne officiating the services and Father Johnathan Janise con-celebrating. Pallbearers will be Eric Struthers, Ethan Struthers, Andre Broussard, Matthew Hebert, Derek Broussard, Tim Broussard and Kent Broussard.

Melanie is survived by her husband, David Struthers; her two sons, Eric Struthers and Ethan Struthers, residents of Goose Creek, South Carolina; her parents, Hayes Broussard and the former Relda Mae Breaux; her brothers, Kent Broussard (Shelly) and Tim Broussard (Kaye); her sister Vickie Hebert (Steve); and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Gustave and Jeanne Broussard; her maternal grandparents, Andre and Melanie Breaux; and her step-grandmother, Edley Breaux

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service. A Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be prayed at 9:00 AM and a Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 AM.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Struthers family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.