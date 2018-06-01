Melanie Gaspard Cavalier

August 29, 1955 ~ May 31, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Melanie Ann Gaspard Cavalier, 62, who died Thursday, May 31, 2018 at her residence. She will be buried at a later date in Abshire Cemetery.

Melanie’s friends and family enjoyed her great skill and enthusiasm for home cooking and baking every type of food. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, and fruit trees. Loved spending time alongside her husband reading the bible and listening to country music.

Melanie is survived by her husband of 25 years, Mark Cavalier, Sr.; three sons, Rickey Cessac, Jr. and his wife, Christina of Erath, Mark Cavalier, Jr. and his wife Tiffany of Abbeville, and Francis Cavalier and his wife, Simone of Abbeville; two daughters, Christine Cessac and her partner, Keith Segura of Erath, and Raven Keooudone and her husband, Kham Kong of Youngsville; sister, Donna Libersat of Perry; eight grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Gaspard and the former Edna Marie Castro; two brothers, Mark Gaspard and Francis Gaspard; son, Paul "PJ" Cavalier; and father-in-law, Lucien "LJ" Cavalier.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.