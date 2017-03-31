ABBEVILLE — Funeral Services for Melanie Hebert Rich, 53, will be at 5:00PM Saturday April 1, 2017 in David Funeral Home of Abbeville, with Deacon Francis Cao officiating. Visitation will be in David Funeral home Saturday April 1, 2017 from 1:00PM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 4:30PM.

Melanie, a native and resident of Abbeville, passed away Wednesday March 29, 2017 in her residence surrounded by her family. She was a fun loving big hearted genuine person who never met a stranger.

She is survived by her husband James “Jim” Rich of Abbeville; her children Brook Michelle Mouton of Abbeville, and Cameron Alexander Trahan of Coteau; her siblings Michelle Hebert Matthews of Heath,TX, and Marsha Hebert Trahan of Coteau; her grandchildren Allie Mouton and Jaylon Nickerson.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles Ray Hebert and Rose Marie Broussard Wilkes.

