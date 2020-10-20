Melba L. Frederick

April 6, 1936 ~ October 17, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Melba LeBouef Frederick, 84, who died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis J. Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Derek Logan, Beau Veazey, Brandon LeBouef, Kenneth LeBouef, and Chad LeBouef. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Guidry and Jimmy Comeaux.

Melba was the owner of Park Restaurant in Abbeville for over 33 years and will always be remembered for the wonderful food she prepared at her family style establishment.

She is survived by her two sons, Glynn Frederick (Debra) of Abbeville and Gregory Frederick (Rachel) of Abbeville; one daughter, Vickie Frederick (Jimmy) of Cypremort Point; one brother, Calvin A. LeBouef (Lorraine) of Abbeville; one sister, Bernice L. Hebert of Abbeville; one sister-in-law, Mary LeBouef; two grandchildren, Courtney F. Guidry (Justin) and Derek Logan (Rebecca); and three great grandchildren, Cooper Guidry, Luke Guidry, and Oliver Logan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Antoine LeBouef and the former Louise Richard; the father of her children, Wallace Frederick; her life-long friend Wesley David; her loving grandson, Scott Frederick; one daughter, Renee Logan; and one brother, Emile LeBouef.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession departs for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

