Melinda Griffin Doxey

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Melinda Kay Griffin Doxey, 53, passed away on April 2, 2017 after a courageous yearlong battle with cancer. She died peacefully at The Carpenter House surrounded by her loving family. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Gary Schexnaider officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Jason Doxey, Jacob Doxey, Barry Griffin, Drake Griffin, Kevin Griffin, and Blaine Griffin.

Born September 4, 1963, Melinda was the oldest child of Cloma Griffin. She graduated from Abbeville High School in 1981. She married her high school sweetheart, Dwayne Doxey on September 24,1981. Melinda and Dwayne were residents of Scott, La where they raised their two sons. They later settled in Rayne, La.

Melinda leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 35 years, Dwayne Doxey; two sons, Jason Doxey and wife Michelle Doxey of Washington, La, and Jacob Doxey and wife Jessica Doxey of Scott, La; three brothers, Barry Griffin, Kevin Griffin, and Blaine Griffin; as well as the light of her life, her grandson Zayne Doxey, son of Jason and Michelle.

Melinda was preceded in death by her beloved mother and best friend, Cloma Griffin.

The Doxey family would like to extend a special thanks to her loving caregivers, Linda Lightfoot and Patty Cormier for their compassion, dedication, and friendship to Melinda this past year.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 3:30 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM led by Sister Uyen Vu; Wednesday, April 5, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Miles Perret Center, 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70508.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.