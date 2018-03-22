ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Melva Robertson Zenon, 84, will held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Fr. Gregory Cormier officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 8:30 a.m.

A native of Delcambre and a resident Abbeville Mrs. Zenon died at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Vermilion Health Care Center.

She is survived by three sons, Loveless P. Zenon, Jr. and his wife Darlene Catherine Zenon of Lafayette, David Zenon, Sr. of Abbeville, and Melvin A. Zenon of Abbeville; a brother, Howard J. Robertson, Jr.; two sisters, Janell R. Wilson and Irene Williams; eight grandchildren, Leonard Mitchell and his wife Natasha, D’Adres Mitchell, Robert James Exley, Jr., Erica Lyn Dugas, Angel Faye Dugas, Nakia Zenon Carter, David Zenon, Jr., and Tyler Lee Zenon; eleven great grandchildren, Khloe Mitchell, Le’Ann Mitchell, Dajah Phillips, Taya Mitchell, Aaron Carter, Darrin Carter, Brant Michael Exley, Megan Elise Exley, Christy Lynn Delcambre, Madison Alissa Dugas, and Carlos Fernando Estrada; and two great great grandchildren, Tyler Gale Delcambre, and Taylor Murphy Delcambre.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Loveless P. Zenon, Sr.; her parents, Howard J. Robertson, Sr. and Nellie Rankins Robertson; a daughter, Dianna Marie Zenon; and two brothers, Maxie J. Robertson and Marshall J. Robertson.

Serving as pallbearers will be Leonard Mitchell, David Zenon, Jr., Corey James Robertson, Tyler Zenon, Andre Williams, and Travis Williams.

Serving as honorary pallbearer will be John Marshall Robertson

