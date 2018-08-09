ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Merlene H. Levine, 73, the former Merlene Harrison at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship with Bishop B.K. Stevens, officiating.

She will await the resurrection in Saint Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will begin Saturday at the church 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

A native and resident of Abbeville, LA she passed at 7:45 A.M. Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at her residence in Abbeville, LA surrounded by her family. In addition, she accepted Christ as her Savior and connected to Faith Hope Christian Fellowship Church where she was one of the founding members of the church.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Nita Maze of Abbeville, LA and Cynthia Adair (Charlie) of Lufkin, TX; three sisters, Shirley Levene (Lester Sr.), Victoria Levene (Alvin Sr.) of Abbeville, LA and Mercedes Levine of New Iberia, LA; five brothers, Shelward Harrison, Sr. (Annie), Alvin Harrison, Sr., Allen Harrison, Sr., Eldrige Harrison, Sr. (Catherine), and Jerry Harrison, Sr. all of Abbeville, LA; eight grandchildren, thirty one great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Levine; her parents, Phillip Harrison, Jr. and Ethel Levine Harrison; two brothers, Lutha Harrison and Calvin Harrison; one granddaughter, LaNita Maze; one great-grandson, Andrew Carmouche, III and one son-in-law, Charles Maze.

Active Pallbearers are Phillip Harrison, Lester Levene, Jr., Tommy Williams, Jr., Shelward Levene, Eldrige Levene, Jr. and Derek Levene, Sr.

Honorary Pallbearers are Shelward Harrison, Sr., Alvin Harrison, Sr., Allen Harrison, Sr., Eldrige Levene, Sr., Jerry Harrison, Sr., Lester Levene, Sr., Melvin Levine, Alvin Levene and Michael Levine.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Green Street-Abbeville, LA 70510.