Merline “Buddy” LeBlanc

January 8, 1933 - March 24, 2019

Merline “Buddy” Marie LeBlanc, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on January 8, 1933, and was a lifelong resident of the Town of Delcambre. Buddy, as she was known by everyone that knew her, worked as a bookkeeper for Dooley Brothers, B&K, and Touchard Marine. She also kept the books for various shrimpers. Buddy was a fun loving person who hosted many seafood suppers at her home, loved to fish, enjoyed spending time with her graduating class of 1951, a lifelong 49ers fan, and has traveled forty-nine of the fifty states. One of the most enjoyable times of her life was taking care of Oliver Nunez and Travis Delcambre.

Buddy is survived by her sister, Lottie LeBlanc; niece, Cathy Broussard; nephew, Irvin LeBlanc; and a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Elina and Peignaur LeBlanc; her sister, Beverly LeBlanc; and Brother-in-law, Joe Leblanc.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre on Thursday, March 28th beginning at 12 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 2, followed by Mass at 3.