Michael B. “Mike” Gooch

Michael “Mike” Gooch passed away at his home in Houston, Texas, on Friday, June 23, 2017, at the age of 49 after a much too brief battle with cancer. He was born on May 1, 1968, in Erath, Louisiana, to David Doyle Gooch and Mary Sheryl Broussard Gooch. He was a graduate of Vermillion Catholic High School in Abbeville, Louisiana and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. On May 9th, 1992 he married Leonora Lee Deprez in Abbeville, Louisiana. He loved the beach, competing in triathlons, Jiu Jitsu, boxing, rock climbing, and was a huge fan of UL sports and Saints football. He was employed by M-I SWACO as a project engineer for the past 13 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Leonora, and their two children, Jordan and Katherine. He was preceded in death by his, son Zachary Michael and his mother Mary Sheryl Gooch. He is also survived by his father David Gooch and stepmother Drusilla; his grandmother Irene Broussard; his mother-in-law Aurelia Koetting; his sister Laurie Laporte and her husband Troy; his brother David Gooch and his wife Angie; his sister Danielle Howell and her husband Drew; his uncle Danny Gooch and his wife Debbie; his uncle Keith Broussard; his aunt Kathy Gooch; and numerous nieces, nephews, close relatives, and very close friends.

There will be visitation at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 300 Pere Megret Street, Abbeville, La. 70510, beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017, with a rosary to be recited at 12:30 p.m., followed by a memorial mass at 1:00 p.m. The family will be there to greet relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Mike asked that you make a memorial gift to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital who treated Zachary with such loving care: (www.stjude.org) 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

