February 27, 1948 ~ February 10, 2018

Abbeville—Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, February 12, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Michael Frederick, 69, of Erath who died Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Abbeville General Hospital.

Pastor David Delino will officiate the services.

Michael will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Michael was a truck driver for the last 54 years having been employed at Fluid Crane for the last 16 years.

Mike was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Known as Poppy by his grandchildren, he will be missed. Mike always enjoyed his afternoons with his grandchildren in his lap. He was a hardworking man with a heart of gold wanting to do what he could for his fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. He enjoyed bingo, the casino and good cajun food along with his Sunday rides with the love of his life, Lilly. Mike was a comical man. He loved laughter and his favorite saying was “Come on back now”. May you rest in peace Mike. We love you and already miss you

Michael is survived by his wife, Lilly Faulk Frederick; his sons, Clint Frederick, Derrik Frederick, Michael Frederick, Jr., and Heath Carpenter; stepchildren, Kenneth Faulk, Clint Faulk, Julie Faulk, Edie Faulk Morgan, Tara Faulk and James Faulk; twenty-seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters, Vergie Peltier and Ruth Conner; and brothers, Harris Frederick, Raymond Frederick, Ronnie Frederick, Donald Frederick and Earl Frederick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harris Frederick and the Dorothy Becker Frederick; and a sister, Doretha Hebert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, February 12, 2018 from 10:00 AM until time of services

