June 17, 1952 ~ August 14, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Michael James Abshire, 67, who died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, due to a lengthy illness.

Michael is survived by his wife, Darline P. Abshire; daughter, Renee Abshire Lange and her husband, Kim; son, Corey Abshire and his fiancee', Gabrielle Detraz; three grandchildren, Abbigail Abshire, Garrett Abshire and Sydney Lange; and brother, Herbert Lee Abshire and his wife, Carissa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Abshire and the former Laura Lemaire; and brother, Ronnie Joseph Abshire.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 10:30 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.