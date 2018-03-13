December 5, 1949 ~ February 8, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Michael James Bellaire died on Thursday, February 8, 2018 following a brief illness. A memorial services will be held on March 14, 2018 from 5 pm to 8 pm, with a Rosary at 7 pm, at Vincent Funeral home in Abbeville.

Michael was born in Abbeville Louisiana to Alvin Bellaire, Sr. and Allie Broussard Bellaire on December 5, 1949. He graduated from Abbeville High School in 1967 and later from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL).

Michael was a veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Army as a medic during the Vietnam War. He was active in the community and a member of the Kiwanis for many years. He was also a co-owner of Bayou AC and Electric in Abbeville. After a successful career, he moved to Lake Placid, Florida where he lived for the last 17 years. He joined Spofford Stage, Inc. and in later years, Hickey Excavation.

Michael was an avid sportsman, cook, and motorcycle enthusiast. While in Florida, Mike was active in several Motorcycle clubs, supported many charity events, and was well known for his cooking. He served as president of the Heartland Riders Association, for which he organized 10 years of October Weekend events in Sebring, Florida. Mike was a multi-talented craftsman who enjoyed helping others. He loved sharing photos of the sunsets in “paradise”, long motorcycle rides and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his soulmate of many years, Lucinda “Cindy” Schiewe, his children Bart Bellaire and Allie Bellaire Fleckner, his step-sons Todd Beal and Kevin Beall, his brother Alvin Bellaire, Jr., his grandchildren, and his nieces, nephew, and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Allie Bellaire.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.