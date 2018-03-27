July 19, 1968 ~ March 23, 2018

ABBEVILLE—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Michael Scott Mears, 49, who died Friday, March 23, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Esther Community Cemetery with Pastor, Rev. Dr. Mollie McGee officiating the services.

MSgt. Michael S. Mears was born 19 July 1968 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He graduated high school in 1986 and worked as a general contractor before entering the Air Force as an Air Transportation Specialist in May 1991. Msgt. Mears was in the NCOIC of the 818th Global Mobility Squadron’s Aerial Port Flight. He directly supervised 56 Aerial Porters and manged a deployable Air Mobility Support mission with taskings that span the globe. He was assigned two tours in Incirlik AB, Turkey then two tours in Aviano AB, Italy.

He is survived by his son, Jeremy Kaan Mears; mother, Martha Whaley Kuehling; father, Alvin Ronald Mears; brother, Matlock Robert Kuehling; two aunts, Patricia Whaley Branch and Dorthy Whaley; and uncle, Robert Whaley.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Harold J. Kuehling; uncle, John Henry Whaley Jr.; maternal grandparents, John H. Whaley and the former Opal G. Yarbrough.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 10:00 AM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Scott would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net. All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.