September 17, 1949 – November 10, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Michael Steven Smith, 68, died Friday, November 10, 2017. Mike was born September 17, 1949 to Steven and Evelyn Smith, in Inglewood, California.

He is survived by his wife Rose Mae Benoit Breaux Smith of Abbeville. One brother, Patrick James Smith and his wife Peggy, two sisters: Louise Marie Smith Ellison and her husband Roy and Eileen Dee Smith Condit and her husband, Robert all from California. Three sons: Corey Buskey and his wife Angie from Missouri, Travis Smith and his wife, Alicia from Lafayette, La., and Wesley Smith from Houma, La. Three Step Children: Carl Breaux with his wife Sharri, from Lafayette La. , Rosaline Breaux Frederick, with her husband Ferris from Kaplan La., and Regina Breaux Romero, with her husband, Errol from Abbeville, La. 5 grand children, 13 step grand children and 19 great grand children. He is also survived by his faithful hunting companion, Buddy. Mike enjoyed fishing and hunting with his friends.

Mike is proceeded in death by his first wife, Brenda Faye Richard Smith, and his parents, Steven Leroy Smith, and Evelyn Rose Canfield Smith.

At Mike’s request his remains will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.