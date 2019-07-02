Michael Wayne O’Bryan, Sr.

February 16, 1951 - June 25, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Michael Wayne “Black” O’Bryan, Sr., passed away at his residence in Abbeville, LA on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

He was born on February 16, 1951 to Jesse O’Bryan, Sr and Lillian Milliman O’Bryan.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle O’Bryan and his son, Michael O’Bryan, Jr, and his brothers: Ray O’Bryan and his wife, Pat, Jesse O’Bryan Jr. and his wife Angelle, Randy O’Bryan and his wife Corrina, and Kenneth O’Bryan.

Black O’Bryan was raised in Abbeville, LA, near Perry, where his family homesteaded for several generations. As a youth, he played baseball, ran track, and played drums for the school band. In 10th grade, his peers voted him as class favorite. His involvement and outgoing personality developed lifelong friendships with his peers in the community.

As a teenager, he was a horse jockey and raced locally and around Morgan City. As a young man, he began a career in the Oilfield, following in his father’s footsteps. When the Oilfield slowed in the 80’s, he started painting houses, and continued until a few years ago. He also worked for the Russo’s at Robie’s, and loved socializing with their loyal customers. He enjoyed making the elderly ladies laugh when they walked through the doors!

The last several years of his life, Black worked for, and was part of the family at Chauvin Chiropractic Clinic. He loved Ms. Sandra and Ms Tina. He fondly referred to Dr. Chauvin as his best friend.

Doc, many thanks for all you’ve done--especially towards the end. You were there when he needed you most. We love love you!

He loved nice vehicles and took pride in every one he owned--from his classic corvette convertible to his Chevy truck. Many in Abbeville knew him by his truck and smiled and waved when they saw it.

Black had a big personality and big smile. He was determined to make a friend everywhere he went--even hospitals. His health was declining, and he passed away due to natural causes, with a smile on his face.

All who knew him loved him.

Please join us to celebrate a memorial service at Southern Soiree’s Event Center located on 601 East Jane Street, Abbeville, LA on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The doors will be open from 2 p.m. until.