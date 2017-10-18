ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Mildred Briggs Haynes is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 20, 2017 at Briggs United Methodist Church – 13528 Community Road (Mouton Cove) – Abbeville, LA. Interment will be in Briggs UMC Cemetery. Rev. Darrel Briggs, Sr. will be officiating and Rev. Donald Lewis will deliver the Eulogy.

Mildred Birdell Briggs Haynes was born November 6, 1948 in Abbeville, LA, the second child of the late Cornelia Hardy Briggs and Kynette McKay Briggs. She passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mildred joined Briggs United Methodist Church in 1963, thus beginning her ministry in Christ’s Kingdom. On June 1, 1991, she married Rev. James F. Haynes and together with her husband they served at Briggs United Methodist Church (Abbeville, LA); St. Mark UMC (Baton Rouge, LA); Cornerstone UMC (New Orleans, LA); and currently St. James UMC (New Iberia, LA).

Mildred retired from the Vermilion Parish School Board in 1995, after 20 years of service, culminating as Accounting Supervisor.

Mildred is survived by her husband, Rev. James F. Haynes, brothers; Johnny M. Briggs (Zandria), Rev. Darrel W. Briggs, Sr. (Susie) of Abbeville, LA; sisters; Hildred B. Lewis (Rev. Donald) of Lenexa, KS; Marjorie Casimere (Donald) of Pinole, CA; Delphine Lyons (Abbeville, LA); Kathalee (Douglas) of Lafayette, LA; Kinetta Briggs of Abbeville, LA; and Shirley Griffis (Bill) of Fremont, CA. One step-son, Jerel F. Haynes (Rene’) of Opelousas, LA; Sisters-in-law Edna LaPread, Jessie LaPread, and brother-in-law Jerry Haynes all of Clearwater, FL, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, as well as numerous relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Kynette and Cornelia H. Briggs; brother, Hayward Donald Briggs; and sister, Margaret B. Victoria.

Mildred loved the Lord with all her heart, and loved ministering to and serving others. We will miss our precious “Millie B!” We loved her so very, very much, but God loved her more.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at the church (Briggs UMC) Friday, October 20, 2017 from 9:00 A. M. until time of service.

